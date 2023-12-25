Invasive Carp Threaten Minnesota Waters

A significant capture of over 300 invasive carp in the Mississippi River near Trempealeau, Wis. has highlighted the growing concern and urgency to address the invasive fish issue. Researchers from the Minnesota and Wisconsin natural resources departments have been actively tracking invasive carp that had been previously caught and tagged. Their efforts paid off when they discovered six tagged carp in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River and subsequently captured 323 invasive carp using seine nets on November 30th.

The captured fish included 296 silver carp, 23 grass carp, and four bighead carp. “It’s the largest capture we’ve ever had in Minnesota waters,” stated Grace Loppnow, the DNR’s invasive fish coordinator. While these fish were likely displaced flooding last spring, there is still no evidence of invasive carp reproducing in Minnesota. The age of the captured fish aligns with known spawning events downstream, indicating that they migrated upstream.

However, environmental advocates are urging the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to take more immediate action to prevent invasive carp from establishing a permanent presence in the state. Invasive carp, which were accidentally released into Arkansas waters in the 1970s, have been steadily moving up the Mississippi River and other waterways. These fast-growing and voracious eaters outcompete native fish for food, leading to a decline in biodiversity and water quality.

The nonprofit Friends of the Mississippi River and the Stop Carp Coalition, a group of environmental advocates, are advocating for the installation of a bio-acoustic fish fence at Lock and Dam 5 near Winona. This innovative approach would use bubbles, lights, and sound to deter carp from moving upstream. Although the Legislature approved $1.72 million for the DNR to address invasive carp, it falls short of the nearly $17 million requested the Stop Carp Coalition.

Invasive carp, particularly female silver carp, can lay up to a million eggs per year. The potential for a mass spawning event poses a significant threat. Colleen O’Connor Toberman, land use and planning program director for Friends of the Mississippi River, emphasizes the importance of taking action before losing control of the carp population. Therefore, the DNR is working on an invasive carp action plan to prevent further invasion into Minnesota waters.

The plan, which is expected to be completed soon, will outline various strategies including changes in dam spillway gates and the exploration of acoustic deterrents. However, Loppnow emphasizes that these deterrents are not an immediate solution as they require time to design and install. In the meantime, capturing invasive carp remains the most immediate action that can be taken.

Efforts to combat the invasive carp issue continue, as Minnesota aims to protect its waters from the detrimental effects that these fish pose to ecosystems and biodiversity.