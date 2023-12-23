Abandoned School Building in Gary, Indiana Engulfed in Destructive Fire

In a devastating incident on Saturday night, an abandoned school building in Gary, Indiana, became engulfed in a massive fire. The former Emerson High School, located at 716 E. 7th Ave, caught fire around 9:45 p.m. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene within three minutes but found the fire spreading rapidly in the roof and attic space above the third floor.

Unfortunately, their efforts to extinguish the blaze were hindered concrete blockades that blocked access to the rear of the structure. It was only after heavy equipment was brought in to remove these blockades that firefighters were able to reach the inaccessible flames using an elevated stream.

By 3 a.m., the fire had been mostly extinguished and contained within several hours, according to fire officials. This incident marks the second fire at the site within a span of six months, with the previous one occurring in June.

The historic significance of the building cannot be understated. The former Emerson High School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, served as a school until 2008 and was later acquired the Gary Housing Authority in 2020. Over the years, the building has unfortunately become a site of criminal activity.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana newspaper, there have been reports of multiple crimes occurring at the location. In July, four individuals were even taken into custody the police following gunshots fired nearby.

The building holds great sentimental value for the community, as it was the birthplace of the modern educational system in Gary. Gary Fire Chief Mark Terry expressed his personal connection to the building, stating, “This building contains so much history to so many of us in Gary… There have been so many famous alumni that roamed these halls.”

An investigation is currently underway the Gary Fire Department and Indiana State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the destructive fire. It is hoped that answers will be found, shedding light on this tragic event.