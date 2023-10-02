Lara Trump’s Debut Single Allegedly Shadow Banned on Spotify and Apple Music

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, recently released her debut single, a cover of Tom Petty’s famous hit “I Won’t Back Down.” However, despite the anticipation, the track has received less than 8,000 streams on Spotify since its release. Trump has alleged that both Spotify and Apple Music have “shadow banned” her song, making it difficult for listeners to find it on the platforms.

According to Trump, she received messages from fans stating that they couldn’t find her song on Apple Music or that it was buried in the search results. Music Ally, a news site, confirmed this testing the search results themselves. When searching for “I Won’t Back Down,” Petty’s original comes up first, along with covers other artists, but Lara Trump’s version is nowhere to be found.

While some speculate that this alleged shadow banning is a result of political bias, there might be a more practical explanation. As a new artist without an established track record, it may take time for algorithms and recommendation systems to recognize and promote her music. Releasing a cover of a famous song that has been previously covered more well-known musicians may require Trump to generate her own momentum before gaining visibility on the platforms.

However, with over 1.5 million followers on Twitter and 1.6 million on Instagram, Trump has a substantial social media presence that could potentially rally support for her song. If the track receives significant streaming, saving, and sharing, it’s likely that it will eventually appear in the search results of Apple Music and Spotify.

It’s worth noting that there is some history between Tom Petty’s family and the Trump campaign. In 2020, Petty’s family issued a cease and desist to the Donald Trump campaign after his original version of “I Won’t Back Down” was played at one of Trump’s rallies. The family expressed that Petty would not want his song used for a campaign of hate, as he aimed to bring people together.

In conclusion, Lara Trump’s debut single has faced challenges in gaining visibility on Spotify and Apple Music. Whether it’s due to shadow banning or the need to build momentum as a new artist, time will tell if her song will eventually surface on the platforms’ search results.

