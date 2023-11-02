New Photo-Sharing App “Lapse” Revolutionizes the Way We Share Memories

In a world where new apps seem to come and go without much fanfare, one app is rapidly gaining attention and changing the photo-sharing game. Lapse, a groundbreaking app that is currently available invitation only, offers users a unique and personalized way to share photos with friends.

So, what sets Lapse apart from other photo-sharing apps? The concept behind Lapse is reminiscent of using disposable cameras. When you take a photo within the app, it takes time to “develop” just like with traditional film cameras. This intentional feature removes the option for filters and editing capabilities, fostering a more authentic and personal sharing experience.

Lapse aims to bring back the true essence of photo-sharing, emphasizing connections with friends rather than a pursuit for followers. As the team at Lapse said, “We’ve been so caught up in the game of getting followers, we forget the real reason we signed up in the first place.”

But Lapse is more than just a photo-sharing app. It’s a versatile platform that allows users to create journals to share with friends or keep private. The app offers various features, including the ability to add music from Deezer, incorporate existing content from your iPhone Photos app, and create albums to share with others.

Currently, access to Lapse requires an invitation, which can be obtained from a friend or sending out invitations to your contacts. However, the Lapse team refers to this restriction as “early access,” hinting that it may be lifted in the future.

The best part? Lapse is completely free to use. There are no in-app purchases or advertisements, and the company explicitly states that they do not sell user data.

As for availability, Lapse is currently only compatible with iPhones and not yet available for Android devices. It’s worth noting that any Android app claiming to be Lapse is a fake.

With nearly 65,000 ratings on the App Store and an average rating of 4.8 out of 5, Lapse has received positive feedback from early adopters. However, some users have expressed confusion and frustration with the joining process and the time it takes for photos to “develop.” Nonetheless, Lapse is well-positioned to become a prominent player in the photo-sharing scene.

Only time will tell whether Lapse will reach the same level of success as Instagram or fade into oblivion. In the meantime, those with iPhones can experience a fresh and nostalgic take on photo-sharing downloading the Lapse app and embarking on a journey of visually capturing and cherishing memories like never before.

