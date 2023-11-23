WhatsApp Improves Document Signing Process with New Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, is continuously working to enhance user experience. In its latest effort, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that aims to streamline the process of signing documents, making it quicker, more flexible, and secure. This feature integrates the services of DocuSign, a leading platform for electronic signature and document management, and is aptly named WhatsApp Delivery.

With the new integration, users and businesses can now sign documents directly within the WhatsApp app and send them swiftly and securely. DocuSign has designed this feature to enable companies to adapt their offerings and meet the preferences of their clients across various industries. From banking (account openings, loan applications) to insurance (policy renewals, call center communications), healthcare (patient admission forms), and legal services (mass tort or class action notices), the possibilities are extensive.

By partnering with Meta-owned social network WhatsApp, DocuSign brings together the power of secure messaging and digital document signing. Users can now sign a document within WhatsApp and then send it seamlessly through the app. To further expedite the process, WhatsApp Delivery also provides real-time notifications when the signed document has been sent.

Comparative analysis DocuSign reveals that agreements sent via WhatsApp are signed nearly seven times faster than those sent via email. In fact, more than 50% of DocuSign’s electronic signature agreements delivered through WhatsApp are completed within 15 minutes or less.

As for privacy, both DocuSign and WhatsApp prioritize the protection of user data. When utilizing WhatsApp Delivery, documents are encrypted to prevent tampering once they have been sent. Additionally, the privacy features of WhatsApp ensure that notifications are always delivered securely.

WhatsApp Delivery will be launched as a complementary service within DocuSign’s multichannel delivery offering. It will be available to users who are customers of either the standard or Business Pro plan offered the company.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does the new document signing feature on WhatsApp work?

Users can now sign documents directly within the WhatsApp app using the services of DocuSign. After signing, the document can be sent swiftly and securely through the app.

2. How fast are agreements signed via WhatsApp compared to email?

According to DocuSign’s analysis, agreements sent via WhatsApp are signed almost seven times faster than those sent via email. More than 50% of agreements sent through WhatsApp are completed within 15 minutes or less.

3. Is user data protected when using WhatsApp Delivery?

Yes, both DocuSign and WhatsApp prioritize user privacy. DocuSign encrypts the documents sent through WhatsApp to ensure they can’t be tampered with. WhatsApp’s privacy features guarantee that notifications are always delivered securely.

4. Who can access the WhatsApp Delivery feature?

WhatsApp Delivery is available as a complementary service within DocuSign’s multichannel delivery offering. It can be accessed users who are customers of either the standard or Business Pro plan offered the company.