New Article: The Bond Between LaNisha Cole and Her Daughter Onyx Ice

LaNisha Cole, the model and photographer, is expressing her gratitude this holiday season for her most cherished person – her baby girl, Onyx Ice. Through a series of heartwarming posts on her Instagram stories, Cole shared the deep love and connection she has with her 14-month-old daughter.

In one captivating image, Cole captured a sweet smile from Onyx, showing off her emerging teeth. Her caption, “Thankful for my big girl,” reflected the gratitude and joy Cole feels for her daughter’s presence in her life. Another post featured a video of Onyx walking toward the camera, signaling their shared excitement for a Thanksgiving dinner gathering.

Onyx is not only loved her mother but also shares a special bond with her father, Nick Cannon. In a recent interview, Cannon revealed that Onyx is the child he spends the most time with. Although Cannon keeps his family life private, he emphasized the strength of their co-parenting relationship with Cole.

Cannon’s dedication to being actively involved in his daughter’s life shines through his actions. He spoke of frequently spending entire days with Onyx, emphasizing how much he values the time they share together. Even during his work commitments, he ensures that Onyx is right his side, creating an environment where she feels loved and cared for at all times.

This heartfelt display of unity and co-parenting harmony between Cole and Cannon demonstrates their commitment to providing a nurturing and stable environment for Onyx. Their ability to communicate and prioritize their daughter’s well-being is commendable, setting a positive example for blended families everywhere.

In conclusion, Cole and Cannon’s everlasting love for their daughter is evident. Their shared parenting responsibilities foster a strong bond between Onyx and both of her parents. Onyx Ice is truly a loved little one, surrounded support and adoration from her loving family.

FAQ:

1. Who is LaNisha Cole?

LaNisha Cole is a model and photographer known for her work in the fashion industry. She is also the mother of Onyx Ice.

2. Who is Onyx Ice’s father?

Onyx Ice’s father is Nick Cannon, a multi-talented entertainer known for his work in music, television, and film.

3. How do LaNisha Cole and Nick Cannon co-parent?

LaNisha Cole and Nick Cannon have a strong understanding and commitment to co-parenting. They prioritize their daughter’s well-being and spend quality time with her on a regular basis.