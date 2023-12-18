Emergency Repairs Prompt Lane Closure on S. Westnedge Avenue in Portage

The City of Portage has announced a lane closure on S. Westnedge Avenue that will begin on Thursday, Dec. 7. The closure is necessary for emergency pavement repair, which was caused underground private utility replacement.

To facilitate the repair work, the southbound right turn lane on S. Westnedge Avenue leading to W. Milham Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes during the closure hours to avoid any inconvenience.

The City of Portage is committed to ensuring the safety and efficiency of its road network. By taking immediate action to address the pavement damage, officials are working to minimize any potential hazards for drivers.

The underground private utility replacement is an essential part of maintaining and upgrading the city’s infrastructure. The City of Portage acknowledges the inconvenience caused the lane closure but emphasizes the importance of these emergency repairs.

Anyone seeking additional information can contact the Portage Department of Transportation & Utilities at 269-329-4422. The department is available to provide updates and answer any questions or concerns from the public.

The City of Portage appreciates the patience and understanding of its residents and commuters during this period of necessary repair work. By prioritizing maintenance and swift action, the city is actively working to ensure the safety and functionality of its roadways.