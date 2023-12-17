The Mariposa Bridge in San Clemente Remains Closed Following Recent Landslide

Summary: The Mariposa Bridge along San Clemente’s beach trail has been closed due to a small landslide, with the city aiming to reopen it once it is safe. The closure is a precautionary measure to prevent any accidents caused falling debris. This is not the first time the bridge has been closed, as a major landslide in November 2019 led to a seven-month closure and extensive repairs. Despite the inconvenience, locals and visitors continue to appreciate the beauty of the area and understand the need for safety precautions.

The Mariposa Bridge along San Clemente’s popular beach trail has been closed since late last week following a small landslide. The closure was prompted a recent landslip that led to concerns about safety. San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan explained that the city hopes to reopen the bridge soon; however, the hillslide continues to move. As a precautionary measure, the bridge remains closed until it is determined that there is no further movement and no damage to the bridge.

This is not the first time the Mariposa Bridge has been closed due to landslides. In November 2019, a major landslide resulted in a seven-month closure of the wooden structure. Extensive repair work was required to ensure its stability. The bridge, which was built in 2007 as part of the 2.3-mile coastal walkway, was designed to address erosion issues in the area.

Despite the closure, locals and visitors to San Clemente continue to appreciate the beauty of the beach trail. Dave and Karen Hall, who frequent the area to walk their dog, understand the need for safety precautions and express their willingness to comply. They believe that the closure is a necessary measure to ensure the well-being of everyone using the trail.

While there is no estimate on when the Mariposa Bridge will reopen, the city is actively monitoring the slope to guarantee the safety of those accessing the trail. Once it is determined that there is no movement and no damage to the bridge, it will be reopened for public use. In the meantime, visitors and residents are reminded to enjoy the beautiful surroundings and remain patient while the necessary safety precautions are taken.