The Case of the Landlord’s Excessive Repair Fee

A resident of Sydney recently took to Reddit to seek advice after their landlord demanded a hefty fee to cover the repair of an almost invisible scratch on the wooden floor panel of their house. The tenant expressed disbelief at the $1000 charge for such a minimal issue and questioned the logic behind completely redoing the flooring for a single scratch.

The post garnered over 190 comments, with many Reddit users siding with the tenant and offering suggestions on how to challenge the exorbitant fee. One user speculated that the landlord may be using the tenant’s money to finance a brand new floor. The overwhelming support from the Reddit community emboldened the tenant to escalate the matter.

After issuing a warning to their landlord, the tenant threatened to take the case to the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal in Australia. They firmly stated their disagreement with the landlord’s demand and its lack of reasonableness. In response to this action, the landlord eventually reduced the repair fee to $314.

The tenant reluctantly agreed to pay the reduced amount due to their partner’s desire to close the case rather than engage in prolonged legal proceedings. Expressing their frustration, the tenant commented on the landlord’s decision to undertake the floor repair while new tenants were already occupying the property. Reflecting on the situation, they concluded that it was not worth their time and effort to pursue the matter any further in court.

While the tenant may have conceded and paid the reduced fee, their experience has raised awareness about the potential exploitation of tenants landlords. It serves as a reminder for tenants to be vigilant and know their rights, as well as seek support from online communities when faced with unfair demands from landlords.

