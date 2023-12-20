Crispy Cod Helps Those in Need with Prepaid Food Donations

In a heartwarming act of kindness, the staff at Crispy Cod, a fish and chip shop in Lancing, West Sussex, have launched a successful initiative to provide prepaid food to people who are struggling to make ends meet. Instead of letting anyone go hungry due to lack of funds, the shop has implemented a ticket system, allowing individuals to claim a meal that has already been paid for either the shop or kind-hearted donors.

To participate in the program, individuals in need can simply pick up a ticket from the shop and present it to a server, who will then have the kitchen prepare their meal. In addition to funding the donations themselves, Crispy Cod is also accepting contributions from customers who wish to help those less fortunate. The initiative has gained significant attention on social media, with a post blogger Simon Harris quickly going viral and reaching an audience of nearly half a million people.

Sahin Saglam, one of the shop’s owners, expressed their motivation behind the initiative, stating, “People shouldn’t be out in the cold with a hungry stomach.” They added that they have been inspired other businesses offering similar support throughout the year and wanted to bring that spirit to their local community. Saglam shared their hope for the initiative to continue beyond this year, emphasizing the importance of working together to ensure that no one in West Sussex goes hungry.

This is not the first instance of Crispy Cod showing support for the less fortunate. In August, they purchased £100 worth of food from a local supermarket and left it with a sign that read, “For people in need.” Saglam expressed their belief in giving back to others and the community, stating, “If you give to people, God always gives it back to you in some way.”

Crispy Cod’s act of kindness serves as an inspiration for other businesses to get involved in helping those in need. By coming together as a community, it is possible to make a significant impact and ensure that everyone has access to a warm meal.