France 24’s WhatsApp Channel Gains Over 340,000 Subscribers in One Week

France 24’s WhatsApp channel in French has surpassed 340,000 subscribers just one week after its launch on Monday, October 23rd. This impressive growth has established the channel as one of the most popular media outlets on Meta’s messaging platform.

The WhatsApp channel offers subscribers a unique selection of content that embodies France 24’s identity, including reports from its numerous correspondents and special envoys across the globe. By utilizing WhatsApp, France 24 aims to provide its subscribers with an alternative approach to international news.

One of the channel’s main features is its focus on exclusive content. France 24 covers major current events through shows and magazines such as “C’est en France” and “Les Observateurs,” while also offering specific publications that delve into the experiences of reporters in the field and their reflections on their return.

France Médias Monde, the parent company of France 24, plans to expand its editorial offerings on WhatsApp launching channels for its other media outlets, including RFI in French and other language channels within the group.

FAQ:

Q: What is France 24’s WhatsApp channel in French?

A: France 24’s WhatsApp channel in French is a platform that provides exclusive content, including reports from its correspondents and special envoys around the world.

Q: How many subscribers does France 24’s WhatsApp channel have?

A: France 24’s WhatsApp channel in French has over 340,000 subscribers.

Q: What other content does France 24 offer on its WhatsApp channel?

A: France 24 offers shows, magazines, and specific publications that cover a range of topics and provide unique perspectives on international news.

Q: Will France 24 expand its presence on WhatsApp?

A: Yes, France 24’s parent company, France Médias Monde, plans to launch WhatsApp channels for its other media outlets, including RFI in French and channels in different languages.