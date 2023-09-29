Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight for Carolina Herrera Beauty and Good Girl Maxi Glaze

Pinterest has chosen its platform for the launch of luxury cosmetics and fashion brand Carolina Herrera. The Premiere Spotlight format showcases the latest products from the Herrera Beauty and Good Girl Maxi Glaze collections.

The Premiere Spotlight is a new feature on Pinterest that allows brands to reach a larger audience through special activations. With this format, companies can promote a campaign for a specific period with the goal of achieving high visibility.

Carolina Herrera is the first brand to utilize the Pinterest Premiere Spotlight for marketing in Spain. The campaign focused on highlighting the attributes of the products, particularly the 24-hour hydration provided the Good Girl Maxi Glaze line.

“With Premiere Spotlight, we open the way for advertisers to capture users’ attention on Pinterest in a impactful, disruptive, and highly effective way. We are proud to be part of the advertising strategy of a reference brand like Carolina Herrera and to continue helping advertisers improve their results, true to our mission of innovating and providing advertising solutions that drive the success of our clients in this unique market and positive platform,” commented Christian Cochs, Pinterest’s commercial manager in Spain.

Pinterest currently has over 465 million users worldwide who utilize the platform to stay updated on the latest trends and find inspirational content, such as home decor ideas. The goal of the Premiere Spotlight is to foster a stronger connection between the brand and both new and existing customers.

Carolina Herrera, founded Maria Carolina Josefina Pacanins y Niño, began with the creation of the Carolina Herrera perfume Puig. Since then, the fashion designer has built the company we know today. When it comes to perfume, the 212 fragrance is one of the brand’s most popular. Herrera for Men was the first perfume created for men.

The advertising format chosen for Carolina Herrera’s launch appears to users on the Pinterest platform, typically on the search page and users’ homepages. This allows brands to publish their campaigns with almost half of the mobile screen’s visibility on the social network.

Sources: Ecommerce News