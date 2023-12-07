Lakota School Board Member Misses Appeal Deadline in Stalking Protection Order Case

In a legal blow to Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy, her lawyer failed to meet the 14-day deadline to appeal a civil stalking protection order that required her to stay 500 feet away from fellow board member Isaac Adi. The order was issued a magistrate on September 20 and expired on September 20, 2025. As a result, Boddy must continue to stay away from Adi, even at school board meetings where she is unable to attend if Adi is present.

Unfortunately for Boddy, her lawyerpassed the proper procedure directly appealing to Ohio’s 12th District Court of Appeals, which rejected her request. Due to this misstep, Judge Greg Howard dismissed all pending motions, including one to terminate the protection order. The judge also noted that Adi’s lawyer filed two motions for contempt against Boddy for allegedly violating the order, which will be set for hearing.

Boddy’s lawyer, Robert Croskery, released a statement stating his withdrawal as her counsel. In the statement, he criticized the court’s decision to grant the protective order, claiming it was poorly reasoned and violated Boddy’s First Amendment rights to criticize a public official. Croskery also expressed doubts about Adi’s suitability for public office based on his conduct.

Adi’s lawyer, Robert Lyons, expressed satisfaction with the judge’s decision and stated that Boddy continues to violate the protection order disparaging Adi online. Lyons filed a new court record bringing this violation to the judge’s attention.

Boddy, who was elected to the school board in 2021, risks removal from her position if she misses meetings for 90 consecutive days without sufficient reasons. Adi initially campaigned with Boddy but later sought court protection, claiming mental distress and alleging that Boddy had become aggressive and confrontational towards him.

The case has sparked debate about the use of Ohio’s stalking law to silence political voices, with Boddy’s lawyer arguing that it is being wielded as a “sword” against her conservative views. As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen how this situation will ultimately play out for both Boddy and Adi.