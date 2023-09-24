Disturbance at Lakewood Center Mall Causes Early Closure and Police Response

Summary:

The Lakewood Center Mall closed its doors early on Saturday night due to disturbances caused a large group of teenagers. Around 300 juveniles gathered at the mall throughout the afternoon, prompted a social media post. Initially, there may have been a fight that was quickly stopped deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. With the situation escalating, additional assistance was called from neighboring sheriff’s stations to get the teenagers out of the stores and the mall. Social media videos captured scenes of teens running inside the mall while deputies worked to usher them outside. Thankfully, no arrests, thefts, or injuries were reported.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Lakewood Center Mall had to shut down early on Saturday night due to disruptive behavior a large group of teenagers. Reports indicate that approximately 300 juveniles were drawn to the mall in response to a social media post earlier in the day. The gathering began around 2 p.m. and lasted throughout the afternoon.

Authorities were alerted to the disturbance around 8 p.m., prompting deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lakewood Station to respond to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered dozens of teenagers causing trouble in the area surrounding the mall. Consequently, efforts were made to separate the teens and send them home.

There are indications that a fight may have broken out earlier, although swift action the deputies successfully put an end to it. Recognizing the escalating situation, the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station reached out for assistance from nearby sheriff’s stations, including Century, Norwalk, and Pico Rivera stations. The aim was to remove the juveniles from the stores and the mall premises.

Videos circulating on social media offer glimpses into the chaotic scene, with teenagers running inside the mall and deputies stationed within stores, guiding them towards the exit. Luckily, the situation did not result in any arrests, thefts, or injuries.

As a result of the disruptions and in the interest of public safety, the Lakewood Center Mall opted to close its doors two hours earlier than its usual Saturday closing time of 9 p.m. KCAL News captured footage around 9 p.m. showing a deserted mall, with several sheriff’s patrol vehicles occupying the area.

