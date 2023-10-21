Lakewood Dominates Wilson in Moore League Showdown

Lakewood put on an impressive offensive display in their 41-27 victory over Wilson in a Moore League showdown on Friday night. The win was crucial for the Lancers to keep their CIF-SS playoff hopes alive. Sophomore quarterback Kade Casillas shined, throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for another score.

Casillas showed his maturity on the field, completing 16 of 23 passes for 207 yards. Despite facing pressure and getting sacked six times, he remained composed and made big plays. Lakewood coach Justin Utupo praised Casillas for his growth throughout the season and the impact he has made on the team.

The Lancers’ offense was firing on all cylinders in the first half. Casillas connected with his receivers for impressive gains, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to Cecil Xavier-Smith and a 52-yard bomb to Caleb Tafua. Tafua finished the game with four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

While Lakewood had a dominant first half, they struggled with penalties and discipline in the second half, giving Wilson opportunities to stay in the game. Utupo expressed his disappointment with the undisciplined play and stressed the importance of maintaining composure.

Despite the Bruins’ efforts, they were unable to mount a comeback. They capitalized on mistakes Lakewood to score two touchdowns, but ultimately fell short. The loss dealt a blow to their playoff hopes in the competitive Moore League.

Lakewood also received strong performances from junior running back Nytrell Miller, who had a 12-yard receiving touchdown, and senior running back Charlie Wright, who rushed for a touchdown. For Wilson, Laighton Scott led the rushing attack with two touchdowns, and Azaan Tabari scored on a 40-yard catch.

Overall, Lakewood’s potent offense and solid defensive efforts secured a well-deserved victory over Wilson. The Lancers will continue to rely on the impressive play of Casillas as they aim to secure a playoff spot in the CIF-SS.

