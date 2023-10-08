The Lakers and Warriors Face Off in Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers will kick off their preseason schedule with a highly anticipated matchup against their division rivals, the Golden State Warriors. Both teams will be showcasing new additions to their roster, with Gabe Vincent starting for the Lakers and Chris Paul suiting up for the Warriors. However, the game will be missing some star power, as Draymond Green will be sidelined due to an ankle injury, and LeBron James will be resting.

The game will be televised on NBATV and will start at 8:30 p.m. ET. If you have cable, you can watch the game on NBATV. Alternatively, you can stream the game on smart TVs and streaming devices through services like Sling, FuboTV, and DirecTV, which offers a free trial.

Despite their past rivalry, Green and Paul are now teammates and looking forward to playing together. Green acknowledged that their competitive drive for championships in the past may have led to some animosity between them, but they are now focused on the same goal of winning as teammates. Andrew Wiggins expressed excitement about having both Green and Paul on his team, recognizing their tenacity on the court.

Unfortunately, Green will be out for at least the first two weeks of training camp due to a sprained left ankle. He injured himself during a scrimmage while going for a layup and landing awkwardly on a teammate’s foot. Green remains optimistic about his recovery and is eager to rejoin the team.

The Warriors are aiming to make another deep postseason run with their core lineup, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, and Wiggins. Joining them are new veterans Paul and Rudy Gay, along with promising rookies like Jonathan Kuminga. Paul and Curry have already begun working out together, and both players are excited about the potential of their partnership.

As the Lakers and Warriors face off in the preseason opener, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how these new additions will fit into each team’s system. The game will provide a glimpse into the chemistry and potential of these rosters as they gear up for the regular season.

