Lakers and Warriors Meet in Preseason Action as WNBA Announces Expansion in the Bay Area

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set to face off in preseason action for the second time this season, giving both teams another chance to get some live action before the season opener. In their last matchup, the Warriors emerged victorious with a score of 125-108. The game will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California and will be televised on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET. For those who don’t have cable, the game can be streamed on WatchESPN, DirecTV, Sling, and FuboTV.

In other news, the WNBA announced that it will be expanding to the San Francisco Bay Area for the 2025 season. Joe Lacob, the owner of the Warriors, has been instrumental in bringing a women’s professional basketball team to the region. Lacob, who has been a supporter of women’s basketball for nearly three decades, credits Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for sparking his interest in the sport. VanDerveer attended the announcement of the expansion franchise and expressed her excitement about the news.

With the addition of the 13th team in the WNBA, there are plans to add another team ahead of the 2025 season. Sacramento and other cities have expressed interest in hosting a WNBA team. The Warriors, who have been preparing for this expansion since the opening of Chase Center in 2019, will host the new WNBA team in the same arena where their NBA stars, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, play.

The new WNBA franchise has not yet been named, but Lacob said that an announcement will be made soon. The team will be headquartered and trained in the Warriors’ former practice facility in Oakland. Lacob plans to have female executives, both from within the organization and externally, running the front office of the new franchise. Coaches and executives are already submitting their resumes for consideration.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Lacob for his passion and dedication to women’s basketball. He believes that Lacob’s commitment to building a first-class organization will ensure the success of the new team. Kerr also looks forward to learning from new perspectives that will be brought in through the women’s franchise.

The expansion of the WNBA to the Bay Area has been met with excitement and support from fans and community members. The region is known for its strong fan base and has several Division I women’s basketball teams. San Francisco Mayor London Breed expressed her excitement about finally having a WNBA team in her city and the positive impact it will have on the entire Bay Area.

Overall, the Lakers-Warriors preseason matchup and the announcement of the WNBA expansion in the Bay Area are significant events for basketball fans in California.