New Subscription Service for Lakers Fans: Spectrum SportsNet+

Spectrum SportsNet and the Los Angeles Lakers have introduced a game-changing streaming subscription service called Spectrum SportsNet+. This direct-to-consumer platform grants fans in Southern California, Hawaii, and Southern Nevada exclusive access to the Lakers’ official channel, showcasing live games and behind-the-scenes content.

For Lakers fans residing in these areas without cable services that offer Spectrum SportsNet, this new streaming service is a game-changer. Traditionally, these regions have experienced blackout restrictions, making it impossible for fans to watch Laker games via NBA League Pass. With Spectrum SportsNet+, however, regional fans can now enjoy their favorite team’s action round the clock.

The subscription for Spectrum SportsNet+ is available at a cost of $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the entire season. Moreover, existing Spectrum, DIRECTV, and Cox pay TV customers who already have access to Spectrum SportsNet programming will enjoy complimentary access to the channel’s content using the Spectrum SportsNet app.

Dan Finnerty, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Spectrum Sports, expressed his excitement about the new service, saying, “By offering a variety of packages, we’re giving fans more choice and flexibility and taking another step towards evolving the Regional Sports Network model in this new era of sports viewing.” This move Spectrum SportsNet intends to cater to the changing preferences and needs of sports enthusiasts in an evolving digital landscape.

To make the service easily accessible, Spectrum SportsNet+ subscriptions can be purchased at NBA.com/SportsNet. The platform is compatible with various devices, including iPhone, iPad, Roku, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Hisense, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Tim Harris, President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, emphasized the importance of expanding access to Lakers games, stating, “The launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ brings the premium, in-depth coverage, analysis, and behind-the-scenes content to more fans across the region, allowing us to reach more people every day and grow the next generation of Lakers fans.”

As the official broadcast partner of the Lakers for over a decade, Spectrum SportsNet has consistently provided exceptional coverage. Fans can expect pregame shows, postgame coverage, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access through their program Backstage: Lakers.

Speaking of Backstage: Lakers, the Emmy Award-winning series is set to return for another season, commencing this Sunday night following the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings. This highly anticipated episode will focus on the Lakers’ annual Media Day and the first practices of training camp. Lakers fans can get a sneak peek of the episode on the Spectrum SportsNet website.

Don’t miss out on all the exciting Lakers content! Stay updated subscribing to the Spectrum SportsNet YouTube channel, where you can enjoy player interviews, exclusive event coverage, live shows, and much more!