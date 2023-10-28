New Streaming Service Offers Lakers Fans More Access to Games and Content

In a game-changing move for cord cutters in the Los Angeles area, Spectrum SportsNet and the Los Angeles Lakers have unveiled a groundbreaking direct-to-consumer streaming service called Spectrum SportsNet+. This new subscription service will provide sports enthusiasts with round-the-clock access to Spectrum SportsNet programming, including live Lakers games and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Unlike previous options that required fans to subscribe to AT&T’s UVerse, DirecTV, or Cox’s cable services, which were more costly, Spectrum SportsNet+ offers a more affordable and convenient streaming experience. With a Spectrum SportsNet+ subscription, fans can now watch their favorite team on a wide range of devices such as iPhone, iPad, Roku, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Hisense, PlayStation, and Xbox. This streaming service will be powered the NBA’s integrated digital platform.

For fans in Southern California, Hawaii, and Southern Nevada who were previously unable to access Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet+ is available for a monthly fee of $19.99 or an annual subscription of $179.99. Additionally, customers who are already subscribed to Spectrum, DirecTV, or Cox pay TV services and have access to Spectrum SportsNet programming can enjoy Spectrum SportsNet+ through the Spectrum SportsNet app at no extra cost, provided they have authenticated access.

With the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+, Lakers fans can now enjoy live games and in-depth coverage of their beloved team with or without a traditional pay TV subscription. This move demonstrates Spectrum’s commitment to providing fans with more options and flexibility in the rapidly evolving sports viewing landscape.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver commented on the necessity for reinvention and enhanced delivery systems, emphasizing the importance of streaming offerings for the NBA’s young and diverse audience. Silver acknowledged that the decline of cable television subscriptions has disproportionately impacted the NBA, as younger fans are increasingly opting for alternative viewing methods.

As the current broadcasting agreement with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery comes to an end in 2024-25, teams like the Lakers eagerly anticipate a potential shift in the media landscape. The new Spectrum SportsNet+ service aligns with the Lakers’ vision of expanding their reach and engaging with fans across the region in innovative ways.

With the inclusion of live regular season Lakers games, pregame shows, exclusive interviews, game highlights, and in-depth analysis, Spectrum SportsNet+ aims to give Lakers fans an immersive and comprehensive viewing experience. This service will commence on Sunday, October 29, with the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m.

