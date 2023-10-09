Austin Reaves’ Golf Skills Revealed on TikTok Account

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is not just passionate about basketball, but also about golf, as seen on his golf-centric TikTok account, hillbillybogey. With over 25.7 thousand followers, Reaves shares his love for the sport through various videos.

Reaves’ TikTok account showcases his dedication to golf, featuring friendly “closest to the pin” competitions, recaps of his rounds, and outings to popular golf entertainment venue, TopGolf. One of his recent posts on the account displays a remarkable shot that many golfers would envy. In the video, the right-handed Reaves turns his lefty iron around and skillfully hits the ball down the range, much to the amusement of his Lakers teammate, D’Angelo Russell.

While Reaves has proven himself on the basketball court, with impressive statistics during the Lakers’ postseason run to the Western Conference Finals last spring, his TikTok account reveals his prowess in multiple sports. It is evident that Reaves is not only talented in basketball but also possesses a significant skill set in golf.

– Austin Reaves signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in July.

– His TikTok account, hillbillybogey, has gained a following of 25.7 thousand users.