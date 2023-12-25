Winter Weather Returns to Northeast Ohio

Summary: Winter weather is making a comeback in Northeast Ohio as snow is forecasted for Sunday night and Monday. A cold front passing through the Central Great Lakes will weaken and become a surface trough near Lake Erie. This will result in possible lake effect snow, with a dusting to two inches expected across the region. Northwestern Pennsylvania is likely to experience heavier snowfall.

As winter settles in, Ohioans are bracing themselves for another round of snowfall. Lake effect snow, a unique weather phenomenon, is expected to develop over Lake Erie. But what exactly is lake effect snow and how does it form?

Lake effect snow occurs when cold air passes over the relatively warmer waters of a lake, picking up moisture and producing snowfall as it moves inland. In the case of Lake Erie, a primary contributor to lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio, the process unfolds as follows:

1. Cold air masses: Cold, arctic air masses from the north move across the Great Lakes region during winter.

2. Warm lake waters: Lake Erie, which doesn’t freeze over completely due to its size and depth, provides a source of warmth. The lake’s warmer waters evaporate, creating a layer of moist, unstable air above the surface.

3. Uplift and convergence: As the cold air passes over the lake, it becomes heated and rises due to the temperature contrast. This creates a snow-producing cloud layer known as a “convective boundary layer.” Additionally, winds can converge near narrow lake shorelines, further intensifying the uplift and precipitation.

4. Lake effect snowbands: The rising moist air forms narrow, elongated snowbands downwind of the lake. Their position and intensity can vary depending on wind direction and speed, as well as the temperature difference between the air and water.

While lake effect snow can bring heavy snowfall to certain areas, its impact tends to be localized and confined to regions near the lake. In this upcoming weather event, Northwestern Pennsylvania is expected to bear the brunt of the snowfall.

As the week progresses, the snow will taper off with colder temperatures remaining in place. Tuesday will see sunny skies and a high near 44, providing a respite from the wintry conditions. However, it is advised to stay prepared for further winter weather as temperatures drop again on Wednesday.