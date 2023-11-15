Revolutionizing the Fight Against Smog: Traffic Police’s Innovative WhatsApp Campaign

As concern over air pollution reaches critical levels, the Traffic Police of Lahore has taken an innovative step towards eliminating smog in the city. Embarking on a new public communication campaign, they have turned to the popular messaging platform WhatsApp to engage citizens in this crucial battle.

The initiative urges residents to play an active role in combatting smog reporting instances of pollution through videos and pictures shared via WhatsApp. Citizens are encouraged to document vehicles emitting smoke, incidents of garbage burning, crop residue disposal, and any other activities contributing to pollution. By forwarding these visual evidence to the official WhatsApp number 03268888088, community members are making a tangible impact in creating a cleaner environment for all.

Instead of relying solely on traffic police personnel to identify and address instances of pollution, this campaign ensures that the power of accountability rests in the hands of citizens themselves. Recognizing the role of technology as a force for positive change, the Traffic Police have tapped into the widespread use of WhatsApp to transform individuals into environmental watchdogs.

Immediate action will be taken against reported sources of pollution. Videos and photos shared will serve as irrefutable evidence, allowing authorities to swiftly address offender vehicles and issue fines or penalties where required. In a bid to incentivize active participation, the police will also present special appreciation certificates to citizens who contribute through WhatsApp.

This year alone, the Traffic Police has already issued over 51,321 challan tickets to vehicles found to be emitting smoke. Additionally, they have taken 5,519 dangerous smoke-emitting vehicles off the roads. However, the battle against smog requires a collective effort, transcending the capacity of the police force alone. By encouraging all citizens to embrace responsibility and support the cause, the Traffic Police is setting a precedent for community engagement in environmental preservation.

Join the revolution today – take a stand against smog reporting instances of pollution via WhatsApp, and help build a cleaner, healthier future for Lahore.

FAQ:

Q: How can I report instances of pollution through WhatsApp?

A: Simply capture videos or pictures of vehicles emitting smoke, garbage burning, crop residue disposal, or any other causes of pollution, and send them to the official WhatsApp number 03268888088.

Q: What happens after I report an instance of pollution?

A: The Traffic Police will take immediate action against the sources of pollution based on the evidence provided. Vehicle owners may be subject to fines or penalties.

Q: Are there any rewards for reporting instances of pollution?

A: Yes, citizens who contribute sharing videos and pictures through WhatsApp will be eligible to receive appreciation certificates from the Traffic Police as a token of gratitude for their active involvement in eliminating smog.