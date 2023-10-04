LAFC Struggles to Maintain Home Advantage in Longest Season Yet

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has been the most successful team in terms of regular-season results at home in Major League Soccer (MLS) since 2018. However, this season has been challenging for the Black & Gold fortress as they have experienced more defeats at home than ever before. LAFC’s head coach, Steve Cherundolo, acknowledged this fact following a recent loss to Real Salt Lake. With one more home game left in the regular season, LAFC looks to rectify their performance against Minnesota United FC.

LAFC has suffered four defeats at their home stadium, BMO Stadium, in the current season alone. This is the highest number of losses in a single season for the team. Overall, LAFC has experienced 10 losses in front of their fans across all competitions this season. Despite this, LAFC still has a chance to secure their place in the playoffs defeating Minnesota United FC and FC Dallas.

One of LAFC’s key players, Denis Bouanga, is eager to give the fans a victory as a token of appreciation. Bouanga has been LAFC’s leading scorer and is confident in his ability to contribute to the team’s success. However, LAFC has been struggling to find the back of the net in recent matches, resulting in a drop in the standings.

Cherundolo remains optimistic and believes that the team is creating chances, but they need to improve their finishing and focus. LAFC’s upcoming matches against Minnesota United FC, Austin, and Vancouver will be crucial in their pursuit of postseason success. The team is determined to overcome their struggles and remain focused on their objective of winning the MLS Cup.

Minnesota United FC, who are currently within three points of a playoff spot, will be looking to secure a victory against LAFC to boost their own playoff chances. LAFC’s final home game of the regular season will take place at BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

**Definitions:**

– Major League Soccer (MLS): A professional men’s soccer league in the United States and Canada.

– Regular season: The period of a sports league’s calendar where teams compete to qualify for postseason play.

– Expansion side: A team that joins a league as a new addition.

– Playoffs: A series of games that determine the champion of a league.

– MLS Cup: The championship game of Major League Soccer.

– Golden Boot: An award given to the top goal scorer in a league.

– Home advantage: The perceived benefit that a team has when playing on their home field or stadium.