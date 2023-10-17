Snapchat’s Effectiveness as an Advertising Platform Revealed in Metastudy

A recent metastudy conducted seven well-known brands in Norway and Denmark has shed light on the effectiveness of Snapchat as an advertising platform. The study aimed to uncover the true impact of advertising on Snapchat and provide insights into measuring the real value of digital media.

In a digital media landscape filled with a wide range of options, advertisers need reliable calculations to make strategic choices. Digital media is now leading the way in terms of advertising effectiveness, surpassing traditional methods, and the significant growth in social media-driven sales underscores the importance of understanding the effectiveness of social media channels.

Komplett.no, one of the brands involved in the study, wanted to gain concrete data on whether their investments in Snapchat were worthwhile. The study revealed that Snapchat offers a significant return on media investments, contributing to a 3% to 7% increase in overall sales across the cases studied. Advertisers also have room to allocate more budget to Snapchat, with strong results observed when allocating up to 25% of the total campaign budget.

Furthermore, Snapchat has a remarkable spillover effect, especially in search channels, providing additional sales beyond what can be directly measured on the platform, with an increase of up to 30%.

The study also emphasized the challenges of relying too heavily on misleading attribution models, like last-click, and highlighted the importance of adopting a holistic and incremental approach to measurement. Taking into account various factors such as customer lifetime value and profit margins specific to each advertiser is crucial in assessing media effectiveness.

Steffen Rabben, Sales Manager for the Nordics at Snap Inc., expressed delight in the study’s findings, demonstrating Snapchat’s effectiveness as an advertising platform. He emphasized the platform’s commitment to offering a powerful marketing channel and helping brands achieve their business goals in the dynamic digital landscape.

The study, facilitated Acceleration, a data and technology consultancy under WPP and powered globally GroupM, used geographic experiments to identify Snapchat’s incremental effect. By using a test and control group based on geographical regions, the analysis considered nationwide factors that could potentially impact the results.

To stay ahead in the ever-changing digital jungle, advertisers can rely on data-driven decisions and maximize their returns leveraging Snapchat’s innovative solutions to engage with their target audience.

