New Title: North Hopkins Lady Panthers Dominate District 12-2A and Secure Top Seed

The No. 11 ranked North Hopkins Lady Panthers showcased their dominance in District 12-2A as they swept the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles in a thrilling match held at Sulphur Springs Middle School. The Lady Panthers proved their mettle maintaining control throughout the game, leaving the Lady Eagles little opportunity to regain their footing.

In the opening set, the Lady Panthers took an early lead, capitalizing on the Lady Eagles’ initial struggles. With confident play, the Lady Panthers won the set 25-14, setting the tone for the match.

The second set witnessed a fierce battle between the two teams, with both sides giving it their all. However, the Lady Panthers showcased their determination and emerged triumphant with a 25-21 victory, extending their lead to 2-0.

The third set mirrored the intensity of the previous set, with both teams displaying tenacity. Yet, the Lady Panthers held their ground and clinched the set 25-21, completing the sweep and securing the coveted top seed in District 12-2A.

Notably, the Lady Panthers’ impressive performance improved their overall season record to an exceptional 30-8. This remarkable achievement is a testament to their hard work, skill, and commitment to excellence on the volleyball court.

As the regular season comes to a close, both the Lady Panthers and the Lady Eagles have embarked on their playoff journeys. The Lady Eagles faced off against the formidable Sam Rayburn Lady Rebels, while the Lady Panthers took on the talented Trenton Lady Tigers, with both games unfolding at Commerce High School. Readers can look forward to comprehensive coverage of these playoff matches in upcoming editions of the News-Telegram.

