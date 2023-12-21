Stream Lady Bird on Netflix and Paramount Plus

Summary: Lady Bird, directed Greta Gerwig, tells the story of a determined teenage girl named Lady Bird McPherson who dreams of attending a prestigious college. Her relationships with her family and friends are put to the test in this engaging drama. Stream the movie on Netflix and Paramount Plus.

Lady Bird, the directorial debut of Greta Gerwig, is a captivating film that centers around the life of Lady Bird McPherson, a passionate and opinionated 17-year-old girl. Played Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird aspires to study at a renowned college but faces challenges in her relationships and upbringing.

The movie features stellar performances from a talented cast including Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, and Timothée Chalamet, alongside Saoirse Ronan.

If you’re eager to watch Lady Bird, you can stream it on Netflix. To access the movie on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan, starting from $6.99 per month with ads.

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Select your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides most of its content but includes ads. The Standard Plan is ad-free, allows content download on two devices, and offers an option to add an extra member. The Premium Plan supports four devices simultaneously, provides content in Ultra HD, allows download on six devices, and offers the option to add up to two extra members.

Paramount Plus is another streaming platform where you can watch Lady Bird. Follow these steps to stream the movie:

1. Go to ParamountPlus.com

2. Select the ‘Try It Free’ option.

3. Choose your preferred plan, starting from $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

4. Provide your personal information to create an account.

Paramount Plus offers two plans. The Essential plan includes a vast library of episodes, movies, as well as sports coverage and news from CBS, with limited ads. The Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan removes most ads and includes SHOWTIME originals, along with CBS live TV and college football. Both plans allow you to download shows to your mobile device.

Lady Bird, with its powerful coming-of-age story, explores the complex relationship between Lady Bird McPherson and her mother, as well as her journey of self-discovery in Sacramento.

Please note that the availability of streaming services mentioned may change over time. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing this article.