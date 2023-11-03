New Color Names Take the Internet Storm

In a world filled with reds, blues, and greens, a new trend is emerging in the world of color names. While many may think of traditional colors like ivory, salmon pink, and mustard yellow, internet sensation Jasmeen Kaur is introducing a whole new palette of desi color names that have captured the attention of social media users worldwide.

Known for her viral video exclaiming “so beautiful, so elegant…just looking like a wow,” Jasmeen Kaur has skyrocketed to fame and has even inspired a song Yashraj Mukhate and a reenactment Deepika Padukone. But it’s not just her catchphrase that has people talking, it’s the unique color names she uses to describe the outfits she sells on her Instagram handle, ‘designmachinessuitlive.’

One of the standout color names is ‘laddoo peela,’ which describes a rich and pigmented yellow color inspired the vibrant Indian dessert. This color name captures the essence of the vibrant laddoos and adds a touch of uniqueness to the traditional yellow shade.

Another intriguing color name is ‘mouse color,’ which transforms the name of a rodent into a description of a beautiful shade of brown. It’s a testament to Jasmeen Kaur’s creativity and ability to find beauty in unexpected places.

‘Gajari pink’ is another color name that stands out, with ‘gajar’ being the Hindi word for carrot. This name perfectly captures the vibrant pink shade and adds a touch of Indian cultural significance to the color description.

Jasmeen Kaur also uses the term ‘kaleji color’ to describe a deeper yet subtle shade of pink. Inspired the Urdu word for liver, this unique color name adds a touch of mystery and intrigue to the outfit descriptions.

The trend of using fusion terms to describe colors is not unique to Jasmeen Kaur. Boutique sellers across Delhi-NCR have been using relatable Hindi words to describe certain colors for years. Terms like ‘kaai color’ for moss green and ‘pyaaz pink’ for a blend of soft purple and pink are commonly used in the boutique industry.

FAQ

Are these color names common?

While traditional color names like red, blue, and green are widely known, these desi color names introduced Jasmeen Kaur and boutique sellers in Delhi-NCR are gaining popularity on social media platforms.

Where can I find these outfits?

Jasmeen Kaur sells these outfits on her Instagram handle, ‘designmachinessuitlive.’ Simply visit her profile to explore the vibrant world of desi color names.

Can I use these color names in my everyday life?

Absolutely! These color names are a fun and creative way to add a touch of uniqueness to your everyday conversations. Feel free to experiment with them and see how they can bring a new dimension to your descriptions of colors.