Formula 1 Experiences Decline in Social Media Engagement Due to Red Bull’s Dominance

A recent research study London-based social intelligence group Buzz Radar has revealed that Formula 1 has seen a significant decline in social media mentions, growth, and reach. This decline has been attributed to Red Bull’s complete domination of the 2023 season. The study analyzed over 70 million fan posts on social media and found that F1’s social engagement figures had declined for the first time since 2018.

The study showed that social media mentions have decreased 70.7%, new followers are down 49.2%, and overall social media reach has dropped 64.1% this season. These figures indicate a loss of interest in the sport compared to previous years. Buzz Radar predicts that if a single driver continues to dominate the sport, F1 could lose up to 50% of its new audience 2024.

In addition to the decline in engagement, the study also found that negative descriptors such as ‘boring’ and ‘disappointing’ are becoming more prominent in online discussions about F1. This shift in conversation reflects the growing dissatisfaction among fans with the lack of competition and excitement in the sport.

The report attributes the declining popularity of Formula 1 to the dominance of one team, similar to trends observed during Mercedes’ eight-year reign. Lewis Hamilton’s domination of the 2018 championship also coincided with a major drop in popularity for F1. The report argues that closer competition generates more excitement and discussion among fans.

Formula 1’s official channels have refuted the findings of the study, claiming that growth on their platforms is eight times greater than what was mentioned in the report. They also state that active engagement data, such as likes, comments, and shares, are higher compared to 2022 and are expected to exceed 1.5 billion the end of the season.

It is clear that the dominance of a single driver or team in Formula 1 can have a significant impact on social media engagement and fan interest. To thrive and regain its popularity, the sport needs to recapture the excitement of wheel-to-wheel racing between multiple top drivers vying for supremacy.

Sources: Buzz Radar study, Formula 1 official channels