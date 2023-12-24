Brisbane Star Lachie Neale Playfully Responds to Criticism

Brisbane Lions midfielder Lachie Neale has cheekily responded to a past criticism from AFL expert commentator David King. Neale, who recently turned 30, had an outstanding year in the AFL, winning his second Brownlow Medal and leading his team to the grand final. In an Instagram post reflecting on his achievements, Neale shared various photos, including a screenshot of a tweet from radio station SEN that referred to him as the “284th ranked midfielder.”

The comments made King in August were questioning Neale’s recent performance, criticizing his statistics over the previous four weeks. Neale’s playful response to the criticism delighted his fans and followers, as he cleverly shared the tweet to subtly highlight the doubts that were raised about his abilities. Former teammate Mitch Robinson commented on the post, commending Neale for keeping “receipts.”

Neale’s excellent form continued after the Instagram post as he performed exceptionally well in the remaining games of the season. He earned one Brownlow vote against Adelaide in Round 22, and in the final two rounds, he accumulated over 30 possessions, securing six votes to clinch his second Brownlow Medal. Neale’s impressive performances silenced any lingering doubts about his abilities and reaffirmed his status as one of the AFL’s top midfielders.

The lighthearted response from Neale showcases his self-belief and ability to turn criticism into motivation. It also reflects his strong bond with his fans and teammates, who appreciated his playful approach to criticism. As Neale continues to excel on the field, his resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes.