Labour MP Raises Concerns Over Government’s Social Media Posts on National Insurance

Labour Party’s James Murray, the shadow financial secretary, has expressed concerns about the accuracy and compliance of the UK government’s social media posts regarding the reduction to national insurance. Murray questioned whether these posts adhere to civil service and legal guidelines on government messaging. Several posts the HM Treasury account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about the 2p cut in national insurance have received “Readers added context” notes from users, highlighting potential misleading information.

Murray, who shared a letter he had written to the Treasury’s permanent secretary, James Bowler, stated that the communications from the department presented a “partial picture of the effect of Government tax policy.” He called for the withdrawal or replacement of these posts and assurance that inaccurate and misleading social media communications will not be published in the future, particularly as 2024 is likely to be a general election year.

The reduction in the main rate of national insurance, from 12% to 10%, was announced in the autumn statement in November and came into effect on January 6. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has claimed that this decision will make families with two earners nearly £1,000 better off per year. However, Labour criticized the tax cut as a “raw deal” due to frozen tax thresholds, which result in a de facto tax increase for millions as wages rise with inflation while tax bands remain static.

Murray highlighted that the Civil Service communications code emphasizes the need for objectivity and non-partiality. He expressed doubts about whether the government’s communications meet the requirements of the Communications Act, which stipulates that information campaigns “should not be partial.”

The accuracy and objectivity of the government’s communications have been called into question, with recent accusations of misleading statements. The official statistics watchdog is investigating Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s claim that the asylum backlog has been “cleared” amid allegations that this is a “barefaced lie.” The UK Statistics Authority is examining the case as more than 4,500 “legacy” cases remain outstanding despite government claims of success.