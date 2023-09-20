Government Urged to Remove Exemption for Professional News Content in Misinformation Crackdown

Several politicians and media experts have called on the Albanese government to remove the exemption for “professional news content” from its proposed crackdown on misinformation on social media. Critics argue that news coverage of the voice and Covid has spread false information and lies, citing concerns about certain media organizations, such as News Corp.

The Greens, independent MPs Zali Steggall and Zoe Daniel, and media law academic Michael Douglas have all raised questions about the blanket exemption in the Labor government’s disinformation crackdown. The Greens’ intervention is particularly significant, as the Albanese government will need their support to pass the bill in the Senate.

The draft bill, if passed, would empower the Australian Communications and Media Authority (Acma) to require social media platforms to strengthen their policies on false, misleading, or deceptive content that could potentially cause harm. However, the exemption for professional news content, according to Douglas, lacks a coherent basis. He argues that news organizations have been responsible for spreading misinformation and disinformation, and cites examples such as Fox News’ coverage of the US presidential election and Sky News Australia’s publication of Covid-related misinformation.

Steggall also expresses concern that the powers outlined in the bill do not extend to monitoring professional news content. She emphasizes the need for fact-based journalism and highlights how news platforms have sometimes amplified disinformation, particularly during the Covid pandemic and in regards to climate change.

Kevin Lynch, a media lawyer, points out the difficulties in distinguishing between factual assertions and other online material, including commentary and claims. He warns that this regulation could lead to the removal of content that does not meet the definition of misinformation, potentially exacerbating distrust and anti-establishment sentiment.

While there is recognition of the need to address misinformation, there is also a desire to ensure the protection of freedom of expression. The government is currently considering feedback on the bill, aiming to strike the right balance between combating serious harms online and preserving democratic values.

Definitions:

– Misinformation: False or inaccurate information that is spread unintentionally.

– Disinformation: False or inaccurate information that is spread intentionally.

– Social media platforms: Online platforms that enable users to create and share content with others.

– Australian Communications and Media Authority (Acma): An independent statutory authority that regulates communications and media in Australia.

