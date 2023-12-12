Social Media Giants to Face Stricter Advertiser Verification and Compliance Laws

In a bid to combat the rise of scams on their platforms, social media giants may soon be required to verify advertisers and ensure that their ads comply with local laws. As part of an upcoming mandatory code, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones has emphasized the need for platforms to take responsibility for the ads on their platforms and to ensure that published material is in line with legal requirements.

Last year, Australians lost a staggering $3.1 billion to scams, with scammers using social media to promote fraudulent investment schemes with the promise of high returns. Banks have long complained about their inability to prevent such scams from being advertised on these platforms. Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones believes that social media companies should bear the responsibility of verifying advertisers and ensuring compliance, as it is a fundamental obligation that will be included in the upcoming codes of practice.

The Australian government has announced public consultation on a proposed scams code framework that sets clear roles and responsibilities in the fight against scams. This framework will initially focus on banks, telecommunications providers, and digital platforms. All regulated businesses will be obligated to prevent, detect, and respond to scams, with severe penalties for non-compliance.

In addition to stricter advertiser verification and compliance laws, there will also be a push for more “friction” in payments to impede the movement of money to scammers. Despite the growing demand for faster payments, Assistant Treasurer Jones asserts that increased friction will be necessary to protect consumers.

Authorities have also expressed frustration with social media companies’ lack of action in combating scams. While Google has committed to not advertising investment products without an Australian Financial Services license, other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have not followed suit. Australian Securities and Investments Commission deputy chair Sarah Court believes that codes and mandatory obligations may be the solution in holding these platforms accountable.

As the scam epidemic continues to evolve, it is crucial for social media companies to take proactive measures to identify and eradicate scams on their platforms. While progress has been made in combating investment scams, there is still much work to be done to protect consumers from falling victim to fraudulent schemes.