How to Change WhatsApp Web Language Back to Spanish

Recently, many WhatsApp Web users have reported on social media that when using the platform on a computer, the service automatically appears in English or with a strange mixture of Spanish and the other language. Terms like ‘online’ instead of ‘en línea’ or ‘log out’ instead of ‘cerrar sesión’ appear on the interface of the service. Even the announcement of ‘typing’ replaces the message of ‘escribiendo’ that usually appears when a contact is composing a new message in a conversation.

Since WhatsApp Web does not have a function to modify the language of the platform, some people believed that this situation was caused an error in the web browser installed on the computer or a virus that was causing a flaw in the tool. However, there are recommended actions shared on forums and specialized portals that can help revert WhatsApp Web back to Spanish.

First, it is advised to log out of WhatsApp Web clicking on the three-dotted icon and choosing the “Log out” option. Then, open the WhatsApp application on your phone, go to the device settings, and select English in the language options. Repeat the same procedure, but this time change everything to Spanish. After changing the language, open WhatsApp Web in your browser and link your user account with the service.

If this process does not work and the user’s WhatsApp account is part of the beta testing program, it is recommended to leave the beta version. To do this, open the Google Play Store application, search for WhatsApp, click on the messaging platform logo, and scroll down until the message ‘you are a beta tester’ appears. Tap on the word ‘leave’, and after completing this action, the user will no longer have access to the WhatsApp beta version.

By following these steps, the WhatsApp Web interface should appear in Spanish as usual. It’s important to note that Meta has not yet issued an official statement regarding this anomaly with the web version of its instant messaging service, but it is expected that a new update will be released soon to correct the language change issue.

