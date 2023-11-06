The All-New Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Smart TV: A Visual and Auditory Marvel

If you’re in search of an immersive viewing experience, look no further than the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L smart TV. With a discount of 31%, amounting to a whopping €500 off, this offer on Amazon is simply too good to resist. But hurry, as there are only five units available at this incredible price.

At its full retail price of €1,599, the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L is an investment in superior quality. However, with this astounding discount, it’s an opportunity not to be missed. Sold and shipped directly Amazon, you can rest assured of fast delivery and excellent customer service.

Let’s delve into the features that make the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L a standout choice. This 65-inch smart TV boasts sleek, thin bezels and comes with compatible stands that offer two adjustable positions, ensuring a seamless fit into any space.

In terms of dimensions, the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L measures 5.70 cm x 1.45 meters x 83.20 cm and weighs 23.60 kg. With a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, every frame displayed on this television is remarkably detailed and smooth.

When it comes to audio quality, the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L doesn’t disappoint. Equipped with X-Balanced Speaker technology, it delivers crystal-clear sound, elevating your entertainment experience to new heights.

An exciting bonus with this smart TV is the inclusion of Bravia Core. Subscribers can enjoy 12 months of unlimited streaming and receive five complimentary movies. It’s the perfect way to explore a wide range of content and make the most of this exceptional television.

Don’t miss out on this incredible discount on the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L smart TV. Upgrade your viewing experience and immerse yourself in a world of captivating visuals and captivating sound.

FAQ:

Q: How much is the discount on the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L?

A: The discount on the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L is €500, which amounts to 31% off.

Q: Where can I buy the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L?

A: You can purchase the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L on Amazon. [Source: amazon.com]

Q: Are there limited units available?

A: Yes, at the time of writing, there are only five units available, so it’s recommended to place your order soon to secure your purchase.

Q: What is Bravia Core?

A: Bravia Core is a feature that offers 12 months of unlimited streaming and includes five complimentary movies with the purchase of the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L.