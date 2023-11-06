Affordable Smart TV: Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Offers Outstanding Features

If you’re in the market for a high-quality smart TV, the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L is an excellent option to consider. Currently, Amazon is offering a remarkable discount of 31%, which translates to a savings of €500. This is the lowest price ever recorded for this particular model, making it a fantastic deal.

The Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L comes with a sleek design, featuring thin borders and adjustable stands that offer two different positions. With a screen size of 65 inches, dimensions of 5.70 cm x 1.45 meters x 83.20 cm, and a weight of 23.60 kg, this smart TV is both visually appealing and practical.

One of the standout features of the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L is its impressive display quality. With a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, you can expect sharp and vibrant images. Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or streaming your favorite TV shows, the picture quality is sure to impress.

In terms of audio performance, this smart TV is equipped with X-Balanced Speaker technology, delivering clear and immersive sound. You can enjoy a truly cinematic experience without the need for additional speakers or sound systems.

Moreover, the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L offers access to Bravia Core, which provides 12 months of unlimited streaming and grants you access to five movies from a wide selection.

If you’re interested in purchasing this smart TV, it’s important to note that there are only five units available at the time of writing. We highly recommend placing your order sooner rather than later to secure this amazing deal.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current discount on the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L?

A: Amazon is offering a discount of 31%, which equates to a savings of €500.

Q: What are the dimensions and weight of the smart TV?

A: The Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L has dimensions of 5.70 cm x 1.45 meters x 83.20 cm and weighs 23.60 kg.

Q: Does the TV offer high-quality audio?

A: Yes, the smart TV features X-Balanced Speaker technology for enhanced audio performance.

Q: What does the Bravia Core offer?

A: Bravia Core provides 12 months of unlimited streaming and access to five movies.