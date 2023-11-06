New Article: Get the Best Deal on the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Smart TV with Amazon Offers!

Looking for a top-quality smart TV at an unbeatable price? Look no further! Today’s Amazon offers present a fantastic discount on the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Smart TV. This limited-time promotion allows you to save a staggering 500€, or 31%, off the recommended retail price. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal and get your hands on this cutting-edge TV now!

The Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Smart TV is renowned for its exceptional features and unrivaled performance. With a sleek design featuring slim borders and versatile pedestals that can be adjusted to two different positions, this TV is a stylish addition to any home entertainment setup.

Measuring 5.70 cm x 1.45 meters x 83.20 cm and weighing 23.60 kg, this 65-inch smart TV delivers an immersive viewing experience like no other. Boasting a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, every frame comes to life with stunning clarity and smoothness.

But it’s not just the visuals that impress with the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L. This TV also elevates your audio experience with X-Balanced Speaker technology, ensuring crystal-clear sound that enhances your entertainment immersion. Plus, purchasing this TV, you’ll gain access to Bravia Core, which provides 12 months of unlimited streaming and grants you access to five movies!

With only five units available at the time of writing, we recommend acting swiftly to secure your order. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to bring home the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Smart TV at the lowest price ever offered on Amazon. Upgrade your home entertainment experience today!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Smart TV compatible with wall mounting?

Yes, the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Smart TV is compatible with wall mounts, allowing you to optimize your room layout and create a sleek, space-saving setup.

Does this TV come with a warranty?

The warranty details may vary based on your location and the specific seller on Amazon. We recommend checking the product listing for detailed information on the warranty coverage.

Can I connect my external devices to this smart TV?

Absolutely! The Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Smart TV comes equipped with multiple input ports, including HDMI and USB, allowing you to connect your gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, sound systems, and other external devices seamlessly.

Does this TV support voice control features?

Yes, the Sony BRAVIA KD-65X85L Smart TV is compatible with voice control technology. You can use voice commands to navigate through menus, search for content, adjust settings, and more, providing you with a convenient and hands-free TV experience.