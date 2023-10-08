Preview: Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated matchup at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 8. Both teams are coming off overtime victories in the previous week, and this game will be a test of their capabilities in the highly competitive NFC.

The Eagles’ offense is led quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been impressive under the guidance of first-year Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson. Hurts has completed 68% of his passes for 959 yards and has also contributed 134 rushing yards. The offense is well-balanced, with running back D’Andre Swift leading a ground attack that ranks 2nd in yards gained and 4th in yards per carry. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DaVonta Smith have been primary targets for Hurts in the passing game, while tight end Dallas Goedert is considered one of the best in the NFL.

Defensively, the Eagles have invested heavily in their defensive line, resulting in a rotation that goes eight players deep. This depth has contributed to their success, as they rank highly in ESPN’s run stop win rate and pass rush win rate. However, despite their effective pass rush, the Eagles have struggled against the pass, ranking poorly in completions allowed, pass yards allowed, and pass touchdowns allowed.

The Rams, on the other hand, are looking to establish themselves as playoff contenders with a win in this game. The matchup promises to be intriguing, with both teams possessing strengths and weaknesses that could impact the outcome.

To follow the game, fans can watch it live on TV regionally on Fox or nationally on Youtube TV’s Sunday Ticket. Various streaming services, such as the LA Rams Mobile App, NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV, also provide live streams. Radio broadcasts will be available on ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM, and JACK 93.1 FM, among other affiliate stations.

The betting odds currently favor the Eagles, with a line of -4 and an over/under total of 50. However, in a matchup that pits two strong NFC teams against each other, anything can happen.

