Dodging Spam Calls and Messages: Protecting Yourself from Cybercriminals

Have you been receiving calls or messages from unknown numbers in Mexico and other countries in recent months? A wave of complaints about these cases is on the rise in our country, as users feel intimidated and irritated these annoying calls that operate in two main ways:

1. A greeting message on WhatsApp, and if you don’t respond, they will call you to get your attention and have you respond to the message.

2. The second method involves phone calls first, followed messages with various invitations to “make easy money” or with simple applications.

Why are we receiving calls from unknown numbers?

Cybercriminals have found a new method of hacking accounts and scamming WhatsApp users using common techniques to obtain personal information and financial data. This trend is also happening in other Latin American countries like Peru, where the government has notified its citizens about common scam methods, which we are listing below:

1. Phishing: This is a technique in which scammers attempt to deceive people into revealing personal information, such as passwords and credit card details, posing as trusted entities. This often occurs through fraudulent emails, instant messages, or fake websites that imitate legitimate sites.

2. Vishing (voice phishing): A variant of phishing conducted through phone calls. Scammers use social engineering tactics to deceive people and extract confidential information over the phone, such as credit card numbers or passwords.

3. Smishing (SMS phishing): This involves using fraudulent text messages to deceive people. Scammers send text messages that appear legitimate, usually with links or phone numbers, with the aim of getting the victim to disclose confidential information or download malware onto their device.

4. Carding: A form of fraud in which scammers use stolen or counterfeit credit cards to make online purchases. It can also refer to the activity of verifying the validity of stolen credit cards through small transactions before making larger purchases.

Protecting Yourself against Spam Calls and Messages

To shield yourself from these types of scams, it is essential to be aware of online security practices. Avoid clicking on suspicious links, refrain from providing sensitive information through unverified calls, and utilize security measures such as firewalls and antivirus software. Additionally, staying informed about the latest scam techniques and exercising caution when interacting online is crucial.

How to Report Spam Calls?

1. In the call history, press and hold the call you want to report.

2. Choose the “Report Call” option.

3. A window will appear, asking you to select the reason for your report.

4. Choose the reason that best describes your situation, such as “harassment” or “spam.”

5. After selecting the reason, tap “Submit Report” to send the complaint to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will take appropriate action and investigate the report. Please note that if your number receives multiple complaints, WhatsApp may take additional measures, such as blocking your WhatsApp number.

Remember to share knowledge and stay informed, as your proactive approach can protect yourself and others from falling victim to cybercriminals.