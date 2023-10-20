New WhatsApp Scam: Beware of Job Offers

Recently, internet users have identified a new scam on WhatsApp that aims to steal from unsuspecting individuals. The scam starts with a seemingly harmless message that says, “Can I talk to you for a few minutes?” While this may appear innocent, it is actually a ploy used cybercriminals to gain your trust.

To identify these scammers, there are a few things to look out for. First, scammers typically do not have a profile picture on their WhatsApp account. Secondly, their phone numbers are often from countries like the Philippines, South Africa, or Ukraine, rather than Colombia.

Once you respond to their message, they begin an active manipulation to gain your trust. They might offer you easy job opportunities, such as earning money liking or commenting on YouTube videos, or following Instagram accounts. Initially, you start receiving small amounts of money as a test. However, their ultimate goal is to persuade you to invest in their business. Once they have obtained a considerable sum of money, they block you and disappear with the funds.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, it is crucial to act accordingly. If you identify any of these scammers, avoid continuing the conversation or opening any links they send, even if they promise you substantial amounts of money. Report the account to WhatsApp so that appropriate action can be taken. Additionally, consider sharing your experience on social media to raise awareness and prevent others from falling into the same trap.

If you do encounter these scammers, it is important to know how to report them on WhatsApp. Follow these steps:

1. Tap on the name of the contact.

2. Scroll down to the “Contact Info” section and select the last option: “Report Contact.”

3. The icon to identify the report option is a thumbs-down sign.

Remember, it is crucial to stay informed about scams and cybersecurity threats to protect yourself and your personal information in the digital world.

