How to Share Your Screen on WhatsApp for Windows

WhatsApp’s functionality goes far beyond the mere function of exchanging text messages. While that was its initial purpose, nowadays we cannot conceive this application without the possibility of sending photos, videos, voice messages, sharing documents, and even making video calls. In recent times, it has also implemented interesting features such as polls and broadcast channels.

Video calls have become one of the most popular uses of the messaging app, allowing users to see the face of their interlocutor during phone calls without having to install another exclusive application for that purpose. This saves space on our mobile devices and makes it much more practical.

Until recently, if you wanted to share your screen during a video call from your computer, you had to resort to other tools such as Google Meet or Zoom. However, WhatsApp has now added this feature to its WhatsApp Desktop Beta, the WhatsApp application for Windows available in the application store. Therefore, you just need to download it to enjoy this novelty.

To share your screen during a WhatsApp video call on Windows, the process is very similar to what is done in the mobile application. Once the video call with one or more participants is initiated, you must select the icon of a screen with an arrow. Then, you can choose whether you want to share your entire screen or select specific applications to be shared with your contacts. This detail is particularly helpful when it comes to protecting your privacy and avoiding accidentally sharing a personal conversation instead of opening the presentation you had prepared.

It is important to note that WhatsApp video calls can be answered both from the web version and the smartphone application. This means that even if you are using the Windows version, your interlocutors may have connected from the mobile app. As a result, your computer screen may appear too small on a mobile screen, so keep this in mind when sharing your screen and adjust the designs of your presentations accordingly or zoom in on the contents of your screen for others to see clearly.

