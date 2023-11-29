WhatsApp Introduces Live Chat Rooms in Group Chats

WhatsApp is on a roll, continuously launching new features to enhance user experience. Mark Zuckerberg seems determined to end the year improving the messaging app’s services and providing an even better experience for its users.

While WhatsApp has already made various improvements to individual chats, it’s now focusing on group chats. The app is adapting to the needs of its users, and it’s no secret that typing a longer text message can be challenging when you’re on the move.

If you’re part of any WhatsApp group, whether it’s with friends, family, or colleagues, you may have noticed a new button with wave-like patterns at the upper right corner of the screen. But what is it exactly?

The New WhatsApp Functionality in Group Chats

This new functionality within the instant messaging application allows users to create a live chat room within the chat itself. This means you can have a real-time conversation with multiple people just as if you were in a physical room or using another application.

With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to improve voice notes in group chats and eliminate the endless flood of audio messages that often occur during discussions or captivating topics.

Moreover, this addition intends to enhance a service that was already successful: voice notes. To activate it, simply press and hold the button, and you can start using it right away. Mark Zuckerberg also highlighted its advantages, such as not occupying storage space since the conversations are not saved.

If you don’t see the button yet at the upper right corner of your screen, WhatsApp advises users to make sure they have the latest version of the app installed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the new feature in WhatsApp group chats?

WhatsApp has introduced a live chat room functionality that allows users to engage in real-time voice conversations within the group chat itself.

2. What is the purpose of this new feature?

The purpose of this feature is to improve voice notes in group chats and reduce the excessive use of audio messages during discussions, making it easier for users to have interactive conversations.

3. How can I start using this new function?

To use the new live chat room feature, simply press and hold the button with wave-like patterns that appears at the upper right corner of the group chat screen.

4. Do the conversations in chat rooms occupy storage space?

No, the conversations in chat rooms do not occupy storage space as they are not saved.

5. What should I do if I don’t see the new button in my group chat?

If you don’t see the new button yet, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device.