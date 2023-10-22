WhatsApp Introduces One-Time Listening for Voice Messages

WhatsApp has come a long way from being just a messaging app. Over the years, it has evolved to offer a wide variety of services, including photo and video sharing, file sharing, and status updates. One of its most popular features is voice messaging, and now there’s a new addition to it: one-time listening.

The new feature allows WhatsApp users to listen to voice messages just once, similar to the functionality introduced for photos and videos in 2021. This adds an extra layer of privacy, as the voice message will be deleted from the chat after it has been listened to, with no option to replay, save, or forward it to other contacts.

When this feature becomes available on smartphones, the process will be simple. When sending a voice message on WhatsApp, users will have the option to protect the message so that “it can only be listened to once.” To do this, they need to use the hands-free mode of the WhatsApp recorder sliding the microphone icon up until the recorder stays open permanently. After pressing the button, the audio message will be ephemeral.

Messages sent with this option will be displayed in the chat with the text “(1)” to indicate that they cannot be replayed or the duration known unless opened. They will also open in a separate window that cannot be reopened after listening to the audio. Fortunately, while the window is open, users can listen to the audio as many times as they want, pause it, skip forward, or play it at a faster speed. Furthermore, this feature is protected against unwanted screenshots and recordings.

The new WhatsApp feature will be available to the public very soon, offering users more control over the privacy of their voice messages.

Sources:

– Ramón Peco

– Agencias