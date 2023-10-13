WhatsApp Launches Beta Version of App for iPad

The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is now available for iPad users. Although it is still in beta testing, the app is highly anticipated and will bring new functionality to iPad devices.

WhatsApp for iPad has been a long-awaited feature for Apple users, and it is finally becoming a reality. While the app is still a work in progress, users can look forward to new features and improvements with future updates.

Currently, the WhatsApp for iPad app cannot be downloaded conventionally, as it is still in beta and undergoing development. However, Meta Platforms, the company behind WhatsApp, is expected to release more information about when the app will be ready for general public use.

Although specific details about the app’s features are still unknown, it is anticipated that the iPad version of WhatsApp will be similar to its smartphone counterpart. Users will likely be able to use the app independently, without needing their iPhone connected to the internet. The iPad will be linked to the iPhone through a QR code provided the app.

While waiting for the official version of WhatsApp for iPad to be released, Apple users can still access WhatsApp on their tablets using the desktop version of the app. However, this workaround is not as convenient as having a dedicated iPad app, so users are eager for the official release.

WhatsApp for iPad will undoubtedly be a game-changer for iPad users who rely on the platform for their messaging needs. With its imminent release, iPad users can look forward to enjoying the convenience and functionality of WhatsApp on their tablets.

