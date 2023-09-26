WhatsApp Introduces Fingerprint Lock for Chat Protection

WhatsApp has recently announced a new feature that allows users to protect their chats using their fingerprint. This feature, introduced Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is aimed at enhancing the security and privacy of the popular instant messaging app.

While the fingerprint lock feature has already been available for the entire app and the phone in general, this new functionality allows users to protect specific chats. These protected chats will be hidden from the chat list, except for those who have been granted access.

One significant difference is that this lock can be applied to selected chats instead of all of them. Additionally, the protected chats will not be visible in the chat list, providing an added layer of privacy.

This move Meta reflects their commitment to continually improve the protection and security of WhatsApp users. It allows users to keep certain chats private and secret from prying eyes. This feature can be particularly useful for planning surprise parties or keeping work-related conversations confidential from colleagues.

However, it is important to note that this function does not block the chat on linked devices. If WhatsApp Web or any other linked device is active, the user will still receive notifications for the protected chat.

To access the hidden chat, users can simply go to the “Blocked Chats” tab and authenticate using their fingerprint.

If you don’t see this option available yet, don’t worry. Meta is gradually implementing this feature for all Android and iOS users.

