Los Angeles Metro Increases Train Frequencies and Extends Service Hours

Los Angeles Metro is making changes to its train services in order to meet the increasing demand as ridership numbers gradually rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Starting from December 10th, the A, C, E, and K lines will have more frequent train arrivals, reducing the wait time between trains several minutes.

During weekday peak hours, trains on the A and E lines will be departing every eight minutes, a two-minute improvement from the previous schedule. On weekends between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., trains will arrive every 10 minutes instead of the previous 12-minute intervals.

Additionally, Metro will be addressing a common request from riders introducing later trains on the A and E lines. Two additional trains will be added at the end of the night, extending service 40 minutes every night. This change will benefit riders departing from Long Beach, Azusa, and Santa Monica, as the late departures will occur after 11:30 p.m.

Continuing with the improvements, the C Line will also experience reduced wait times, with trains now arriving every 10 minutes instead of 15 minutes during midday weekdays and weekends between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Similarly, the K Line will have trains arriving every 10 minutes during midday hours on weekdays, but service on weekends will operate every 20 minutes due to ongoing construction.

These improvements in train frequency and service hours are a response to the feedback received from riders, especially with the resurgence in ridership numbers and the opening of three new train stations that enhance accessibility in downtown Los Angeles. The Metro Regional Connector, which opened in June, has played a significant role in improving downtown service and reducing the need for transfers for many riders.

October proved to be a significant month for Metro, with over 950,000 average weekday riders—the highest since the pandemic began. Although still below pre-pandemic levels, this milestone indicates a consistent rebound. Metro officials noted that weekday ridership has reached 79% of October 2019 levels, and weekend ridership is at 92% of the same period.

While buses continue to be the primary mode of transportation for Metro riders, efforts are being made to improve reliability and service on bus routes as well. Metro will be updating the schedules for various bus lines to enhance the overall commuting experience.

As Los Angeles Metro adapts to the changing demands of its ridership, these improvements aim to provide a more reliable, convenient, and efficient transit service for the city’s residents and visitors.