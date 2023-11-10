LA Knight Sets Sights on New Opponent Following WWE Loss

After suffering a defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns, LA Knight is ready to move on and face a new challenger in the WWE. The target of his attention? Grayson Waller, a former star from “WWE NXT” who took to social media to mock Knight after his loss.

Knight, not one to back down from a challenge, responded with a video addressing Waller’s comments. He made it clear that he doesn’t engage in social media battles but is more than willing to settle the score inside the wrestling ring.

To make matters even more interesting, Knight revealed that he received approval from “WWE SmackDown” General Manager Nick Aldis to have a “conversation” with Waller during an upcoming show. The tension between the two wrestlers is palpable, and fans can expect fireworks when they finally collide.

While Knight may have been defeated Reigns at Crown Jewel, Waller also experienced disappointment as he was taken out Saudi Arabian actor and comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj with an assist from The Miz. However, Waller doesn’t seem fazed the setback, declaring himself a fan of “MizTV” rather than the “Grayson Waller Effect.”

As the WWE universe eagerly awaits the showdown between Knight and Waller, the stakes are high. Both wrestlers are looking to prove their worth and climb the ranks in the WWE. Will the confrontation live up to the hype? Only time will tell.

FAQ:

Who is LA Knight’s new opponent?

LA Knight’s new opponent is Grayson Waller, a former star from “WWE NXT”.

What did Grayson Waller say about LA Knight on social media?

Grayson Waller mocked LA Knight on social media after his loss to Roman Reigns, implying that Knight should manage other wrestlers to stay relevant.

What was LA Knight’s response to Grayson Waller’s comments?

LA Knight responded to Waller’s comments challenging him to a face-to-face confrontation and dismissing his social media antics.

When will LA Knight and Grayson Waller have their “conversation”?

LA Knight and Grayson Waller are scheduled to have their “conversation” on an upcoming show, as approved “WWE SmackDown” General Manager Nick Aldis.