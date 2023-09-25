Companies Can Monitor WhatsApp Conversations on Corporate Phones, Spanish Court Rules

The Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) has extended the doctrine established the Supreme Court in February 2018 regarding the monitoring of work email employers to include WhatsApp conversations on company mobile phones. In a ruling on June 8, 2023, the TSJM concluded that the employer’s surveillance of WhatsApp conversations held an employee on a corporate phone does not violate the right to privacy or the secrecy of communications.

The case involved the dismissal of an employee after the company monitored her WhatsApp conversations and found discrepancies between the prices she negotiated for certain services and the records in the accounting system. The TSJM stated that when the company hired the employee, it provided her with a computer and a mobile phone. Although the company did not impose specific rules on the use of these devices, it specified that they were intended for “use determined the employment contract,” indicating an “exclusive provision for professional use.”

The TSJM referred to a Supreme Court ruling on February 8, 2018, which examined a dismissal following the company’s monitoring of the employee’s work emails. In that ruling, the Supreme Court determined that the use of a computer in the workplace, even if personalized, falls within the scope of the employer’s surveillance powers. The Court cited Article 20 of the Estatuto de los Trabajadores (Workers’ Statute), which allows employers to adopt surveillance and control measures to verify the employee’s compliance with their work obligations while respecting their dignity and considering the real capacity of disabled employees, if applicable.

The Supreme Court also dismissed the argument that employees can invoke Article 18 of the Workers’ Statute, which protects personal lockers and effects, unless necessary for the protection of the company’s assets and the rest of the workforce. The Court noted that this provision is an “exceptional regime referring to the employee’s private sphere (lockers and personal effects).”

Despite validating the company’s control and surveillance of WhatsApp conversations on corporate mobile phones, the TSJM considered the dismissal of the employee to be unjustified because the company failed to provide sufficient evidence for the allegations made against her, regardless of the content of the messages.

Overall, this ruling emphasizes that employers in Spain can monitor WhatsApp conversations on company devices if there is a clear expectation of professional use. However, it also highlights the importance of providing substantial evidence to support any disciplinary actions taken based on such surveillance.

Sources:

– Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ruling of June 8, 2023

– Supreme Court ruling of February 8, 2018