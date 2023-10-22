WhatsApp introduces new feature to enhance privacy: one-time playback for voice messages

WhatsApp, the most popular social media platform among young people in Spain, continues to innovate to maintain its dominance among teenagers and adults. According to Wabetainfo, the upcoming version of WhatsApp will include the option for voice messages to be played only once, enhancing user privacy.

This new feature, already available for photos and videos, allows users to have control over the playback of their voice messages. Similar to the process for photos and videos, users can select the option for the recipient to listen to the message only once tapping on the icon with the number “1” located on the right side of the bottom bar.

The introduction of this feature is aimed at further increasing the privacy of WhatsApp users. Just like with photos and videos, the new voice message playback feature is expected to disable screen recording, ensuring that the content cannot be saved or shared without the sender’s consent.

WhatsApp’s commitment to privacy is evident with these ongoing updates and improvements. With nearly 97% of young people in Spain using WhatsApp, the platform is constantly evolving to meet the needs and preferences of its users.

