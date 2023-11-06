The LinkedIn “Open to Work” Badge: A Double-Edged Sword for Job Seekers

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, allows users to display an “Open to Work” badge on their profiles to signal their availability for new job opportunities. However, according to a former Google recruiter, this badge might be sending the wrong message to potential employers.

Nolan Church, who spent nearly three years at Google before becoming the CEO of talent marketplace Continuum, claims that the “Open to Work” badge is a “major red flag” for recruiters. Rather than portraying openness and flexibility, Church argues that it can be seen as a sign of desperation. In the eyes of hiring managers, it might suggest that the individual is willing to accept any role without careful consideration.

While the intention behind the badge is to help job seekers attract relevant opportunities, it seems that it can have unintended consequences. Brianna Rooney, founder and CEO of TalentPerch, a recruitment company, agrees with Church’s perspective. According to Rooney, openly stating that you are actively seeking employment can discourage HR directors and make candidates appear desperate.

So, what should job seekers do to avoid sending the wrong message? Instead of using the “Open to Work” badge, experts suggest leveraging the “open to work” option that is visible only to recruiters. This option allows candidates to indicate their availability without broadcasting it to their entire network. By choosing this more discreet approach, job seekers can maintain a sense of professionalism while still signaling their openness to new opportunities.

