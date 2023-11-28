WhatsApp to Introduce Hide Access Button for AI-Enhanced Chatbots

WhatsApp is constantly bringing new features to its iOS and Android applications, and one of the latest additions is the ability to log in via email. Another new feature that is gradually rolling out to some users is a button that provides access to different chatbots available on WhatsApp. However, a recent analysis of the beta version 2.23.25.15 for Android WABetaInfo has revealed a new setting that will allow users to hide this shortcut button from their list of chats.

The new setting will be included in the chat options and will give users the choice to disable the button that opens chatbots powered Meta’s Artificial Intelligence. Until now, the button was always visible in the chats section, but with this update, users will have the option to hide it.

Although this new button has already been observed some beta testers, it is important to note that it is not yet available to all users and is being rolled out gradually. Additionally, the shortcut is only accessible to those who already have access to the chatbots.

The introduction of the hide access button for AI-enhanced chatbots is a welcome addition for users who find the button intrusive or accidentally open new chats. It provides a solution for those who prefer a more streamlined and customized chat experience.

It is worth mentioning that this new hide access setting for AI-enhanced chatbots is currently limited to select beta testers on the Android version. We will have to wait for its official release on the App Store and the Google Play Store to see it available to all users.

FAQs:

Q: What is the purpose of the hide access button for chatbots in WhatsApp?

A: The hide access button allows users to hide the shortcut button that opens chatbots powered Meta’s Artificial Intelligence. This gives users more control over their chat experience and prevents accidental opening of new chats.

Q: Who will have access to the hide access button?

A: The hide access button will be available to users who have access to the beta version 2.23.25.15 for Android. It is currently being rolled out gradually and will eventually be available to all users.

Q: Can users completely disable chatbots on WhatsApp?

A: No, the hide access button only hides the shortcut button for chatbots. Users can still access chatbots through other means if they choose to do so.